Compare-Annuity.com Experts Urge Provider Shopping to Counter Current Low Annuity Rates

While annuities have always been an effective hedge against lack of income in retirement, the current volatility of interest rates has many wondering about the best approach as current annuity rates are at historic lows. “A combination of low interest rates, poor returns on government gilts and a sluggish economy are all taking their toll on annuities rates in 2012,” said Compare-Annuity.com’s Zachary Wearden. “Consequently, it has never been more crucial to compare annuity options from an informed unbiased perspective as with Compare-Annuity.com.”



Compare-Annuity.com has teamed up with reputable financial services providers offering Independent financial expertise across the UK. The website provides up-to-date information on the different types of available annuities as well as guidance in finding further advice from a qualified independent annuities and personal financial planning advisor. According to the experts at Compare-Annuity.com, it is the ability to shop for providers and not the current annuity rates that will chiefly determine the best return. "While this trend is likely to continue for the near future, the good news for retirees is that by comparing the open market, there is still value to be had from pension providers,” said Wearden.



The Compare-Annuity.com website explains each of the different types of annuities. The three main types of annuities (level annuity, RPI and investment linked annuities) all have their pros and cons depending on the circumstances of the annuitant. However, it is the ability to compare different providers which can yield the greatest variant of options. Annuitants can go to Compare-Annuity.com, fill out a simple online form and receive a free no-obligation quote or advice from an expert. For more information, please visit http://www.compare-annuity.com



