‘Compare Auto Insurance Quotes’ Helps People Spend Less of Their Hard-Earned Money on Car Insurance

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2012 -- As people who own cars know all too well, automobile insurance can cost a lot of money. While just one driver typically pays a pretty hefty premium, adding on a couple more family members—especially if one of them is a teenager—can easily make car insurance a major portion of the monthly budget.



While many drivers would like to find ways to save money on their car insurance, it can be both a time consuming and confusing process involving multiple phone calls or visits to different agencies in order to compare auto insurance quotes.



A new website is already creating quite a buzz for its free comparison of auto insurance quotes, which can be done quickly and easily right from the comfort of home.



Compare Auto Insurance Quotes has partnered with some of the highest quality insurance providers in the world in order to save its customers money. The website features helpful articles on how to go about choosing the best type of auto insurance, as well as a car insurance buying guide that helps drivers determine how much coverage they truly need.



“Are you paying too much for your automobile insurance? Will your auto insurance company really provide the coverage you need when an accident happens, or will you be left behind and expected to cover the expenses out of pocket?” an article on the website inquired.



“I can answer these questions for you, and I am here to provide you with the knowledge and tools you need to discover the best policy for your situation, at the cheapest rates.”



Using the website is extremely user-friendly; simply log onto the home page and begin reading through the many helpful articles filled with tips and advice on topics ranging from which auto insurance company is best to knowing how high deductibles should be.



Customers who are interested in comparing car insurance quotes need only enter in their zip code at the top of the home page to be immediately provided with multiple quotes for their service area. Checking back with the website often can help drivers ensure that they are continuing to get the best possible rates from a top quality auto insurance provider.



About Compare Auto Insurance Quotes

Compare Auto Insurance Quotes offers consumers a wide variety of information that will help them determine which auto insurance company is right for them. The website also allows its customers to get multiple car insurance quotes right on their computer at absolutely no cost. The site also features tips and advice including a helpful auto insurance Q&A section. For more information, please visit http://www.compareautoinsurancequotes.org