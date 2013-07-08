Compare Documents Side-by-Side: AKS Lab's New Software Release Compare Suite Makes Document Comparison Easy for Professionals

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- Software allows users to find differences between two documents. Documents are an essential part of business, and comparing multiple versions of files typically requires a user to have both files open, and switching between the two versions. AKS Labs' new software release Compare Suite is making it easy for lawyers, copywriters and other professionals to handle duplicate document copies. The new software carries a complete set of tools and allows comparing versions of a document on-screen. The software started out as a simple tool and has grown to encompass many functions for a business' or individual's use.



Compare Suite works with multiple formats, including MS Excel, PowerPoint, PDF, Rich Text Format, and image files such as Jpeg and Gif. Media files may also be compared, with Compare Suite including functions to handle .AVI, .Mpeg, MP3 and other multimedia files. Users can compare web pages in both code and as regular HTML formats. Compare Suite isn't just limited to files, however; users have the ability to compare folders on their computer systems and also zipped/compressed files. Compare Suite also features several functions for analyzing differences between documents including comparison by keywords, ability to add comments for colleagues, word ignoring, comparison report generation and more. The versatility of Compare Suite means the software can be used in nearly any business or academic environment.



Compare Suite is currently available in both Professional and Standard editions. Professional edition pricing begins at $140.00 for one user, and the Standard edition is available at $70.00 for one user. The Professional edition adds advanced features not available in the Standard edition, such as comparing files from FTP and an integration manager. A full-function 3o day free trial of the Standard edition is available from the software's website, to allow users to see the full range of functions Compare Suite brings.



“Typically, when comparing files you have to place them side-by-side, or switch between the two. This process is cumbersome and time-consuming. Many individuals want to easily differentiate between two documents, therefore we designed Compare Suite to streamline the process,” first name last name of spokesperson stated.



For more information on Compare Suite, and to try the product, please visit http://comparesuite.com



About AKS-Labs

AKS-Labs was founded in 2000 and now is focusing on creating powerful and easy to use solutions for getting valuable information out of files created with popular office tools. The most known project is Compare Suite, file comparison product.



Media Contact:

Bob Elliott

bob-elliott@aks-labs.com

Raleigh, NC

http://www.comparesuite.com/