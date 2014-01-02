Compare Money Transfer Ltd. Name Winners of the First Money Transfer Awards

Wickford, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- In today's global economy there are many reasons that businesses and individuals may need to send money abroad, reasons may include a property purchase or payment for services. In a video testimonial that Compare Money Transfer received the client says he used the service to buy a property in Spain, you can view the testimonial here.



Most high-street banks can help with money transfer but the exchange rates that they offer are usually not very good and banks often charge a fee to transfer funds internationally, www.comparemoneytransfer.com is a website which enables consumers and individuals to compare the various money transfer services available and choose the right one for them. The site say that all the brokers listed by them are fully FSA regulated and can offer a better currency exchange rate than banks, the comparison service is totally free to use and enables users to make an informed choice. If a business or individual wishes to transfer £5000 or more via the site there will be no transfer costs at all.



Compare Money Transfer solely deals with Foreign Exchange companies. This means that by using Compare Money Transfer you can compare which companies are charging what, the foreign exchange brokers listed on the site deal only in currency trades and have lower operating costs than a traditional bank which means they can pass significant savings onto their customers.



Compare Money Transfer say that once a client chooses the FX company that is right for them they are assigned a personal dealer by their chosen company, the personal dealer will act as their main contact and guide them through the whole procedure.



See this page to find out more about the advantages of using one of Compare Money Tranfers' brokers as opposed to a bank.



To help users of www.comparemoneytransfer.com further identify the best company for their needs Compare Money Transfer have launched several awards, to be eligible for an award the companies had to demonstrate commercial success with an innovative card application and provide evidence that it responded to its targeted customers’ needs. Judges assessed the foreign exchange companies on several aspects including; how well the company delivered currency to end users, suitable distribution networks, customer service and the ease of loading if appropriate.



Below are details of each award and the winning company:



Best Exotic Currency Aston Currency Management

Best Euro Rate Torfx

Best Dollar Rate UKForex

Best Australian Dollar Rate Currency Solutions

Best New Zealand Dollar Rate Afex

Best Hong Kong Dollar Rate Currencies

Best Emirate Dirham Rate Global Currency Exchange Network

Best South Afrian Rand Rate Currencies Direct

Best Canadian Dollar Rate Canadian Forex

Best Personal Dealer International Foreign Exchange

Best Business Dealer AxiaFX

Worldwide Instant Transfers Western Union

Best Regular Transfer Provider Torfx

Best Instant Transfer Provider Post Office

Best Personal Transfer Provider Currencies Direct

Best Business Transfer Provider Halo Financial

Broker of the Year World First

Best Value for Money Moneycorp

Best Currency Website FC Exchange

Highest Customer Satisfaction Moneycorp

The One to Watch OmnisFX

Fastest Growing Provider RationalFX

Best Travel Money Card Travelex

Best Dollar Travel Card FairFX

Best Travel Money Provider Mytravelcash

Best Euro Travel Card CaxtonFX

Best Online Platform Voltrex

Best Bank Exchange Rate Raphaels

Best International Bank Account Barclays



For more information on the 2013 currency awards click here. Compare Money Transfer welcomes any enquiries regarding the currency transfer awards or the services that they and their brokers offer, the company can be contacted via phone on +44207 847 9440.



The http://www.comparemoneytransfer.com service can be used by businesses and individuals, the company say that the main bulk of their business is people buying property abroad and expats. Individuals can save as much as 5% when compared to the foreign exchange services that banks and traditional financial institutions offer.