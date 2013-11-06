Compare the Market for Cheap Flights to Pakistan with Mushtaq Travel a UK Based Travel Agency

Derbyshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- People looking at booking their next flight to Pakistan from any UK airport contact Mushtaq Travel they offer a free no obligation quotation by email and telephone or simply compare and book flights online at www.mushtaqtravel.co.uk



There are many possibilities nowadays to grab a bargain on flight tickets to Pakistan, with so many airlines flying from all over the United Kingdom including Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds Bradford, London Heathrow, London Gatwick and Glasgow international airport. Over the years the increase in demand has paved the way for new airlines and established airlines to offer cheaper and more affordable fares for Pakistan, airlines such as Emirates have very recently launched flights to Sialkot Pakistan, this is the first airline to offer such a route on its fast growing route network as this particular route has only been offered by the national flag carrier PIA – Pakistan International Airlines in the past.



Turkish Airlines is the latest airline to introduce flights to Lahore Pakistan from its international hub in Istanbul Turkey. The Airline has won numerous awards such as the skytrax best airline of Europe award for the past 3 years. Turkish Airlines is due to operate its flights to Pakistan Lahore on 27 November 2013 from Birmingham, Manchester and London Airports with a convenient connecting flight offered from Istanbul.



Mushtaq Travel have been committed to providing its clients with excellent prices on all flights to Pakistan on almost all major airlines operating flights for Pakistan from the UK for over 30 years, with mushtaqtravel.co.uk one can compare prices on all airlines such as Air Blue, PIA- Pakistan International Airlines, Emirates Airlines, Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, Saudi Arabian and many others.



By booking online with Mushtaq Travel people not only benefit from the extra discounts and savings but can also compare the market for all airlines departing to all over Pakistan such as Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Sialkot, Multan, Peshawar and various other smaller and regional airports. The online flight comparison tool makes it easy and efficient as possible when searching for cheap flight tickets to Pakistan. Customers are able to book 24 hours 7 days a week and pay securely using debit or credit cards. Mushtaq Travel provides all web customers with extended sales and after sales support service to ensure full customer satisfaction.



In addition to being able to save money by booking online with a trusted UK based travel agent, customers can rest assured their booking is handled by a professional and accredited travel agent, all flight bookings are instantly issued and emailed to customers within 24 hours of payment being accepted usually its much faster than this and the average time is only 5-10 minutes for e-tickets to be processed and delivered to the customer by email.



About Mushtaq Travel

Mushtaq Travel are an established travel agency and fully bonded with the international air transport association (IATA)and registered with the companies house in England and Wales to carry out travel management and travel related services.



Contact Details: Mushtaq Travel

Website: http://www.mushtaqtravel.co.uk

Head Office: 121 Pear Tree Road, Derby, Derbyshire, DE23 6QF

Tel: 01332 361650

Reservations: 0845 467 3270

Email: sales@mushtaqtravel.co.uk