CompareElectricityNow.com.au Tells Visitors if They Can Save Money by Switching Electricity Provider

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Electricity is one of the most valuable resources in the world today. However, it’s something that most Australians take for granted. Today, Australians are free to switch electricity providers whenever they like, making it easy for homeowners across the country to access lower rates and better service.



With different electricity providers available throughout the country, comparing electricity rates can be confusing. CompareElectricityNow.com.au has gained a reputation for helping consumers compare electricity providers. At CompareElectricityNow.com.au, visitors will learn everything they need to know about comparing electricity rates in Australia – including whether or not it’s worth the hassle at all.



CompareElectricityNow.com.au introduces beginners to the process of switching electricity providers. At the site’s homepage, visitors will learn that Australians can switch electricity providers at any time. While some Australians already know this, a spokesperson for CompareElectricityNow.com.au explains that it’s not quite common knowledge:



“Every day, our site receives visitors who are not even aware they can switch electricity providers. Many Australians simply continue working with their existing provider because it’s the simplest solution. However, switching to a new electricity provider can save hundreds or even thousands of dollars over the course of a year, making it an extremely worthwhile decision for homeowners throughout the country.”



CompareElectricityNow.com.au shows visitors how to compare electricity rates in their area using a simple online service. Today, power companies in Australia compete for the business of homeowners by offering a number of different incentives. Some companies offer steep discounts when homeowners sign a 24 month contract, for example, while others promise to beat whatever rate the individual is paying from their current utility provider.



In addition to making it easy to compare power providers, the site also explains the costs and benefits of alternative energy sources, including solar power and hydroelectric power. Some power companies specialize in offering electricity from renewable energy sources, for example, and although these power suppliers may charge a higher rate, that premium can be seen as an investment in the future of Australia:



“We’ve seen more and more homeowners willing to pay an added premium for clean energy sources. So instead of relying on traditional fuel sources, like coal, we’ve seen a movement towards hydroelectric power, wind power, and solar power. These suppliers may cost slightly more, but some are willing to pay that price to make Australia cleaner.”



Whether searching for a renewable energy provider in Australia or simply wanting to save hundreds of dollars per year on utility bills, CompareElectricityNow.com.au aims to make the electricity comparison process as easy as possible for homeowners across the country.



