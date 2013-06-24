Comparing Broadband Deals in the U.K. to Get the Absolute Best Deal

Leeds, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- The Comparison is comparing broadband deals in an attempt to help U.K. customers determine which broadband deal is the best one for their needs. Deals include either broadband Internet and TV service or broadband Internet and phone services.



Who is Participating?

Companies participating in this deal comparison are Virgin Media, Sky, BT, TalkTalk, EE, Plusnet, Tesco, John Lewis Broadband, BE, O2, 3 and Post Office.



The Comparisons

The Comparison is dedicated to providing people with advice, expert guides and updated news on broadband deals throughout the country. They provide very detailed listings of each deal to their customers so that they can pick the one that appeals to them the most. Both small and large providers are included, which serves to thoroughly educate their customers on the various options they have for receiving their TV, phone and Internet services.



How it works

Customers simply enter their zip code into their website and are immediately given a list of available packages to choose from, with detailed information on each packet. The Comparison does not favor any specific broadband provider, which allows them to give their unbiased opinions and guidance on which package a customer should pick to suit their budget.



New broadband deals are posted on a monthly basis so customers can always get the latest information on the choices in packages available to them. The Comparison is dedicated to helping U.K. residents find the perfect package for their TV, phone and Internet services bundle.



