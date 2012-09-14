Comparison Site Offers Help To Consumers Ready to Invest Again

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- A sure sign that the economy is recovering can be found as consumers start investing in the stock market again. To help these investors along the way, www.brokerstance.com has opened a broker comparison site to help investors compare online discount brokers read great-in depth reviews and pick a broker that best meets the investor's needs. According to James MacDonald, "This site is to make your broker shopping process easy. We want to be the first place you head when the time comes to choose an online discount brokerage. Choosing the first broker whose name you come across is risky. Making use of our site greatly reduces this risk."



Mr. MacDonald continues, "When visitors arrive at BrokerStance, the first thing that will be seen is a comparison chart. A broker should not be selected on the basis of this chart alone. We have a great deal of information for investors to make use of." BrokerStance offers in-depth reviews to understand more about the broker you are investing with. Each review covers the pros and cons of the broker while also detailing who will most benefit from use of the broker. The reviews go much farther though.



Not only will visitors be able to see the minimum amount required to open an account, fees and commissions are detailed in each review. See what types of investments are offered at each firm and learn which research tools are available for client use. Here you will find information concerning what each broker offers that makes their company stand out from others offering similar services. Learn about educational tools offered along with customer support options. Types of accounts are covered in each review along with commentary in the news. Mr. MacDonald suggests that visitors, "don't overlook the final thought section of the review being read. It provides an excellent summary of the broker being reviewed."



One thing each visitor should pay close attention to when visiting is the current promotions of the broker comparison chart. On the site, promotions from optionsXpress and TD Ameritrade can be accessed through this chart along with promotions from OptionsHouse, Charles Schwab and many others. "Use this chart to quickly research various brokers. Once the list has been narrowed down, make use of links embedded in the chart to do further research. Finding the right broker has never been easier thanks to BrokerStance." Mr. MacDonald explains.



BrokerStance was created to make broker shopping simple. The goal is to provide investors with the information needed to make an informed choice when it comes to investing money. With the help of reviews, a comparison chart and promotional code links, making this selection takes very little time and yet investors can feel comfortable with their choices.