Compass Insurance Agency Cuts Through the Weeds on Landscaper Insurance

There is a lot to small business insurance, there is no doubt. From liability and worker’s comp, these small business owners have a lot to worry about. Broken tools or a bent blade on a lawn mower can seriously hurt productivity. That’s why landscapers need to carry additional policies including; comprehensive insurance, replacement cost coverage, loss of income insurance, and many other unique insurance needs.



Compass Insurance Agency located in Grand Rapids, Michigan would like to announce some policies that help local small business owners stay covered with all their needs. Please visit http://compassagy.com/landscaper-insurance/ to find out how Compass Insurance Agency can help your landcape company.



About Compass Insurance Agency

Compass Insurance Agency has a vision for helping people find broad coverage at a competitive price. They shop for you with multiple insurance companies which saves you time and money.