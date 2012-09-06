Compass Insurance Agency Explains How Obamacare Affects Medical Insurance for the Self-Employed

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2012 -- Local insurance agency looks into how the self-employed are affected by The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.



They explain some of the changes to medical insurance plans and how they affect the self-employed and what options are available.



Compass Insurance Agency located in Grand Rapids, Michigan would like to announce some policies that help local small business owners stay covered with all their needs. Please visit http://compassagy.com/medical-insurance-for-the-self-employed/ to find out how Compass Insurance Agency can help the self employed.



About Compass Insurance Agency

Compass Insurance Agency has a vision for helping people find broad coverage at a competitive price. They shop for you with multiple insurance companies which saves you time and money.