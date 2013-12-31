Compass Moving Company Launches New Services for Removals To/From France

Cranbrook, Kent -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- Moving from one home to another is generally a big problem for the common man. The very first issue that people have to face is the shifting of household goods that too without letting any one of the items to be damaged. Mostly the household items are broken in simple jerk on the road. The problem often increases when the individual does not get time to move from one city to another. The lack of holiday from the job has forced people to search for the company that not only offers the removals to france but also covers the entire United Kingdom region. The famous Compass Moving Services have launched its prominent part that will provide the services regarding the removals in the cities of France.



The removalstofrance is the name of the company that has been recently launched to solve the problem of the people in a very sophisticated manner. The company is highly reliable and offer door to door services. The business model of the company makes them to hire various sizes of the moving vehicles in order move different types of the goods over any distance. The vehicle is carefully chosen so as to simplify the task along with ensuring the security of the products. Within a short time of its launch, it has got huge response in the form of valuable clients who have already given excellent reviews regarding the services of the company.



The valuable services of the company include the packing and moving of the goods of their clients from one location to another within the United Kingdom, mainly in the France. The entire process of moving is supervised by the highly trained expert in order to guarantee the complete safety and security of the goods. In addition, it includes part load removal, full load removal and dedicated removal. Furthermore, the company also specializes in the removal of all household goods with special dedicated vehicle. This is to ensure that the goods reach at the same time in one go. This not only makes the job affordable but also sophisticated for the company as well as for the clients.



Not only this, but the company also has special services for removing the antique and fine arts. In order to maintain the safety of the art pieces, the experts from the company take every possible precaution while packing the goods. This makes removalstofrance highly preferred packers and movers in the entire UK.



According to the official sources, the company is about to increase the number of transportation resources this year. It is because the company is experiencing a huge demand for the removal services. People going out of France have increased this year which has made company to manage removals from france without any glitches in the timetable of its services. However, the management team of the company has decided to expand the resources to handle more orders this year. “We will include more transportation resources this year.”, say official sources, “We will soon purchase most optimized vehicle for short run within the France”. For detailed info, feel free to visit http://www.removalstofrance.co.uk .



The removalstofrance is a part of the Compass Moving Services which specializes in the removals to and from the France. The Company is getting huge demand of its services due to which it is planning to increase its resource.



For Media Contact:

Removalstofrance

Address: Compass Moving Services Ltd,

Boaks Oast, Horns Hill, HawkHurst,

Cranbrook, Kent

Tel: 01580 754 391

Website: www.removalstofrance.co.uk