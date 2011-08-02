Brendan Davis joins CompassPoint Investigations as Director of Communications

Gulf Breeze, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2011 -- CompassPoint Investigations has named Brendan Davis as their new Director of Communications.



Mr. Davis, who previously held the position of Associate Editor at The Vanguard, will be in charge of expanding and maintaining CompassPoint Investigations' online presence and social marketing ventures, as well as developing content for their numerous online properties such as Pursuit Magazine and PIeducation.com



L. Scott Harrell, the owner of CompassPoint Investigations and a Pensacola private investigator, announced the news. "We are excited to welcome Brendan Davis into the CompassPoint family. Brendan's passion for developing quality content in many different media formats is endless and he has a history of staying on the bleeding edge where information meets new channels of distribution," Harrell said. "I am excited about our opportunity to leverage his background in journalism in an impactful way across the diverse facets of our entire operation."



"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to join such a dynamic, creative and vibrant company," Davis said. "There are so many exciting things happening at CompassPoint, and they are refreshingly enthusiastic about using new media and technologies. It's a perfect fit, and I'm looking forward to working with CompassPoint and expanding its lead as the most innovative preeminent private investigation firm in the industry."



Mr. Davis earned his BA in Communications from the University of South Alabama in 2009, and currently resides in Foley, Alabama.



CompassPoint Investigations provides private investigation services, service of process, private investigator continuing education, and business consulting programs throughout the Gulf Coast and Southeast United States, including Florida, Mississippi, and Alabama.