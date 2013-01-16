Compelling Book by Jeremy Brown Reveals Ancient Secret to Developing Life-Changing Habits in Just 40 Days & 40 Nights.

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- While self-confidence is important, everyone has facets of their life they want to change. Thanks to a powerful and game-changing new book by Jeremy Brown, 40 days and 40 nights can be all it takes to achieve a myriad of feats or rid one’s self of detrimental habits.



Everything is laid out in his easy-to-digest new book, ‘Formula Forty Days and Forty Nights’.



Synopsis:



Formula forty days and forty nights is about a powerful secret that has long been look over. This formula makes the argument that you can remove any bad habit and replace it with a good habit in 40 days and 40 nights.



Chapter one brings together many eye opening facts of how the number 40 is ingrained in creation from 40 minutes being a perfect length of time to retain information to 40 weeks for the birth of a child to 40 years for full maturity and understanding one’s self and purpose.



Many wrote this extraordinary revelation off as simply going 40 days and 40 nights without eating which most in today's time or not able to do. Formula forty days and forty nights will show you how it is will always be very relevant. It makes it practical for anyone to apply by incorporating the 4'R's which or Resist, Replace, Record and Refresh.



Once you read examples of the many benefits and began to experience them for yourself you will why it took you so long to discover this powerful formula.



As the author explains, while the book’s historical concept is in-depth, its application is simple.



“Anyone can do it. It will purge your of things that you may not even be aware of that are preventing you from operating at your full capacity,” says Brown.



Continuing, “This wonderful formula can be applied to helping a young child to focus, rid one’s mind of fear and unbelief, become more effective with your time, develop a healthier lifestyle, grow in your spiritual relationship and generate more revenue while sacrificing less time.”



Readers appear to see the book’s benefit. In fact, since its release, ‘Formula Forty Days and Forty Nights’ has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“This is a truly comprehensive and well-written behind-the-scenes journey into the nature of the psyche, spirit, and the human experience. The author Jeremy Brown lays a groundwork so intricate and so engaging that you feel drawn into the very history it illustrates. A blazing, full-color accompaniment on the path to spiritual enlightenment, this book should be on the bookshelf of every person who seeks to know and truly understand who we really are,” says R.H. Ellison, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader, Roman, was equally as impressed. They said that, “Jeremy Brown is a great author and this book is another evidence of it. Strongly recommend to read this book. You'll get a lot of interesting and cognitive information.”



With so much success, critics expect the book’s demand to increase. Therefore, interested readers are urged to purchase their copy while supplies last.



‘Formula Forty Day and Forty Nights’, published by the author, is available from Amazon: http://amzn.to/UkUyVn



About Jeremy Brown

The author Jeremy Brown has been creating literature that really makes you take a step back and think for over a decade. Being so passionate about people finding their deeper connection with God, he has devoting his life to seek the wisdom of the creator only to impart it into others.