Compelling Book Teaches America How to Reach Its Weight Loss Destiny and Keep Its Skinny Victory.

Having achieved her goals and remained skinny for six years, she is now sharing her tips, wisdom and inspiration with others who feel the road to recovery is non-existent. In fact, ‘Reach Your Weight Loss Destiny and Keep Your SKINNY Victory!: Stop the Diet and Learn to Live-it!’ could be America’s most valuable book.



Synopsis:



“In 2005 she weighed in at 246 pounds and was labeled clinically obese. Not long after she was diagnosed with hypertension. Feeling both defeated and deflated, it was time to live healthy. Many years of eating the wrong foods, lack of exercise and nutrition finally caught up with her. After seeing a research study that 95 to 97 percent of people, who lose weight gain it back, plus more within 2 to 4 years, she was determined to beat the odds.



With extensive research, education, trial and error and nearly 2 years later she loses 96 pounds and is taken off blood pressure medication for good. Keeping the weight off now for over 6 years she has proven statistics do not dictate her future. She shares the real reason for obesity and why many people struggle keeping the weight off!”



A renowned straight-talker, Weston explains where America’s real obesity problem lies.



“America’s obesity problem isn’t with the weight loss industry, it isn't even with food. The problem lies in each of us. There’s a reason the weight loss gadgets, the exercise equipment, the DVD's, the overwhelming food plans, the surgeries, and the drugs are all readily available, but can’t answer the question of why 95 to 97 percent of people who lose weight gain the weight back,” she explains.



Continuing, “With all that we have at our disposal, we’re still the fattest nation on the planet, and we’re growing fatter each year. Weight loss begins in our hearts and minds. It starts with how you think and feel about you, your life and your body. Changing the way you think changes what you see.”



While the weight loss industry remains worth billions of dollars and a horde of celebrity’s line up to endorse often-useless gadgets and weight loss plans, Weston is serious about driving the hard-facts home.



“I’m not a Hollywood celebrity, I’m a living testimony and according to the stats a rare breed. Almost nothing is working! Our nation is dying younger and younger, one pound at a time and it is affecting our children, our health, and our life expectancy. Let us stop losing weight and gaining it back year after year, and spending countless dollars on weight loss. Let’s stop dying young and take control over our lives and the lives of our future generations,” she adds.



Packed with invaluable information on losing the weight and keeping it off for good, Weston’s book is poised to save the lives of many who previously had nowhere to turn.



'Reach Your Weight Loss Destiny and Keep Your SKINNY Victory! Stop the Diet and Learn to Live-it!', published by AuthorHouse



About Bernita Scott Western

Writing since the tender age of 9 now at 43 Bernita could hardly contain herself when God called her to the ministry of teaching and writing full time. After many months of meditating, praying, and trusting God, He answers her prayers. Stepping out on faith in August 2012, she fearlessly bids Corporate America farewell. Leaving her good paying job with the workforce and after dedicating 21 years in customer service and marketing, she was finally free to fully commit to the call God placed on her life. As an author her writings are inspired and based on her own personal hardships, tragedies and testimonies. She openly shares her life's battles, her smiles and her trials as only she can do.



Her unique style of writing offers hope, encouragement, education and inspiration to all ages. As a weight loss expert, her first book "Reach Your Weight Loss Destiny and Keep Your SKINNY Victory" is based on her personal life story on how she lost 96 pounds and kept it off for 6 years! Her second book How to Count it All Joy When Faced With Insurmountable Circumstances, came at a high price when she and her husband loss their home and everything they own to what was dubbed the flood of the century in 2009! Her faith and passion keep her strong.