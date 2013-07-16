Compelling Free eBook Uses Examples of Underground Churches to Spur Change in How North American Christianity Operates

Abbotsford, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- While Christians and churches in North America believe that their practices are quite literally gospel; a compelling and free new eBook is proving that the continent has much to learn. With over one hundred people contributing to the five-hundred-page volume, ‘Principles for the Gathering of Believers Under the Headship of Jesus’ urges change in the way Christians operate.



By using examples from underground churches around the world including Iran, North Korea and China – readers will discover how larger churches and groups have lost the simplicity of the true Biblical way.



Synopsis:



The Scriptures declare that the Gospel of the kingdom will be preached in the whole world as a testimony to all nations, and then the end will come. This preaching and spreading of the Gospel will be done not by the ingenuity of men, but by the working of the Spirit of God. Do you want to be involved with God's work at the end of the age? God uses the simple to confound the wise. His ways are not our ways. We need revival in our countries like what we see in the underground house Churches in China. May God teach, gather, and raise a remnant for His glory.



Learn the following from this volume:

- Prepare for coming persecution in non-persecuted countries.

- Learn Principles of how to gather as the Church from the Book of Acts and current underground Churches.

- Access resources that will help your gathering or house Church meeting.

- Experience personal revival and the Spirit's empowerment.



From the Foreword: The time is now. Count the cost. You will be persecuted, tested, and tried. You will be misunderstood, hated by the world, and sometimes hated even by the members of your own household. There will be tears, heartache, tribulation, suffering and pain. But, you will be living for the One who is worthy of all, and whose eternal kingdom cannot be shaken nor ever fade away. You will have the privilege of serving the King of kings and the Lord of all lords. Moreover, you will one day have the awesome indescribable experience of seeing His glorious face and hearing Him call you by name as His own. - brother Brian



To date, the book has attracted a consistent string of rave reviews.



John Robb, Chairman of International Prayer Council, says – “"Principles for the Gathering of Believers is a compilation of pristine principles that are derived from the Scriptures as well as the experience of underground movements of believers in other lands. It suggests ways in which the Church needs to function to enable the full expression of Christ the Head through His diverse and interdependent Body. By observing these important principles in our worship and other gatherings, we can see a return to genuine, New Testament Christianity that is more relational than religious and will be used of the Lord to bring His transformation to the communities and nations in which we live."



Steve Gallagher, Founder of Pure Life Ministries, was equally as impressed. He adds, "The Underground Church is a vague concept to American believers--typically the fodder for Christian movies meant to entertain. But storm clouds are gathering and the religious freedom the Church has enjoyed in the West has been squandered and is now slipping through our fingers--one infringement at a time. For once, the Christian body has received the solution before the problem has arisen and overcome it. This book offers exactly what its title promises: "Principles for the Gathering of Believers Under the Headship of Jesus Christ." It is a charter for house churches forced to find their way during a time of hot persecution. This comprehensive volume covers all the essentials to maintaining spiritual vitality in the face of tyranny.”



‘Principles for the Gathering of Believers Under the Headship of Jesus’ is available now in five different free eBook formats: http://gospelfellowships.net/principles-book/



About the Organization: Gospel Fellowships

The vision of the Gospel Fellowships and the Principles volume is for gatherings of believers in local areas under the Headship of Jesus Christ, to assemble even with just 2-3 other Christian believers. We do not consider ourselves, or this book, to be an authority, but rather seek to provide simple guidelines to help those who will hear the voice of God and gather with like-minded believers to accomplish God’s eternal purpose in the earth.