Compelling New Book Examines America's Religious Awakenings and the Jesus People Movement.

San Rafael, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- While millions remember the late 1960s and early 1970s as care-free and colorful days of hippie culture, this pivotal period in American history also spawned the Jesus People Movement; heavily influencing modern Christianity in the nation. However, this wasn’t the first Awakening to spread like wildfire across the United States.



In a powerful and uplifting new book, a self-confessed ‘Jesus Freak’ shares his own experiences during the Jesus People Movement, as well as proves a vital insight into the country’s previous three Awakenings. As one of the only books to depict this fascinating chronology, ‘Awakenings in America and the Jesus People Movement’ is tipped to find its own unique place in literary history.



Synopsis:



America's three great awakenings are well known and documented. Kent Philpott, a hippie preacher in San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury District from 1967 to 1970, makes the case that the Jesus People Movement is also a genuine outpouring of the Holy Spirit. Philpott summarizes the main aspects of America's awakenings and notes both the good and the bad of each. Neither does he spare the Jesus Movement but looks at its dark sides, which he is certain continue to impact contemporary evangelical Christianity.



As the author explains, his book gives readers a grassroots-style overview of key turning points in America’s religious revolution.



“The book outlines the basics of America's three awakenings, which are generally acknowledged by historians. However, as I was directly involved in The Jesus People Movement, I am fusing historical data with a first-hand account of the events of the 1960s and 1970s,” says Kent Philpott.



Continuing, “My aim is to offer up an eye-witness account of the outpouring of the Holy Spirit, but without neglecting the negative of 'bad' aspects of the Jesus Movement.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews. For example, one reader commented, “Philpott writes of the central features of awakenings, which are going on nearly all the time somewhere on the globe. Philpott wishes he had known in 1967 what he now knows about times that are 'extraordinary times' as opposed to 'normal times' since he was himself impacted by some of the tragedies that descended on the Jesus People. After examining the awakenings, Philpott wonders whether there might be another awakening in America.”



Dennis Sipera was equally as impressed, adding, “The repentance he demonstrates for becoming caught up in the excess of the Charismatic-Pentecostal movement that infiltrated it, healed my heart, I think many of us had this experience.”



With the book’s popularity set to dramatically increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Awakenings in America and the Jesus People Movement’, published by Earthen Vessel Publishing, is available now: http://www.evpbooks.com/



About Earthen Vessel Publishing

Our mission is simple: to share the love of Jesus with the world and provide the best books and other resources to our customers. We take great pride in the work we are doing for the Kingdom of God. Our online store is designed to provide you with a safe and secure environment to browse our product catalog.