Compelling New Book Inspires 28 Transformational Days of Self-Yoga Practice

While yoga is practised by millions around the world, many hamper their efforts through what Melissa J. Chaney has identified as the six major destruction causes; over-eating, over-exertion, talkativeness, adhering strictly to rules and unsteadiness. However, in her potentially life-changing new book, anyone with a passion for yoga can transform their practices and discover richer spiritual inspiration in just twenty eight days.



‘Finding Personal Peace Twenty-eight Yoga classes for a Balanced Life’ offers a secret insight into what, who, when, where and why ritual and transformation are the keys to personal yoga practice. In short, it provides a classical approach of devotional practices through 28 days of self-yoga practice.



Synopsis:



You are going to uncover your true potential and strength within by reading ‘Finding Personal Peace Twenty-eight Yoga Classes for a Balanced Life’.



The intention of this book is to deepen the yoga experience, understanding, and enjoyment for the integration of the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being of everyone interested in deepening their home practice.



As the author explains, her book lays out a swift and realistic blueprint for transforming anyone’s yoga practice and achieving more than they ever thought possible.



“What we want to do with our practice of yoga is to transform and balance koshas. Direct flow of prana and we become masters of our own internal kitchen. Whole entire beingness balanced within and without. The breath has prominence of and over the mind and emotions. If you are experiencing fear, take a deep breath. If you are experiencing anger, count to ten. Mind slows down breath. When awareness is brought back to the breath, there is a conscious release. This methodology plays a huge part in the book,” says Chaney.



Continuing, “Yoga is about saving energy to move into higher states of consciousness. To create awareness and bring awareness to the ears. When the breath switches sides, for 1 minute the center channel opens. You can experience your full potential in all one moment. Each reader will find that my book deepens their experience, understanding, and enjoyment in the integration of their physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being.”



About the Author: Melissa Jane Chaney

Melissa Jane Chaney, M.S., R.Y.T., encourages everyone to discover a source of spiritual inspiration through the teachings of Yoga and Ayurveda. As you trust your divine spark and as you have your own experience reflect on it on the deepest level. This is integrity. Living in integrity with yourself, means taking your essence into the world and sharing - which is your spiritual birthright.