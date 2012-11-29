Compelling New Book Offers 30 Powerful Steps to Change Your Life and the World Around You

Salem, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2012 -- As a passionate community educator, Brian M. Heater has learned that dramatic change starts from within, occurring in small steps. Having studied the success and fulfilment of hundreds of the world’s wisest and greatest minds, he is now releasing a powerful thirty-step plan to help people achieve remarkable positive life change.



‘30 Steps to Conscious Living: Simple Steps You Can Take to Help Change Yourself & the World’ reads as an easy-to-understand and practical guidebook. Its single focus is to help readers live a more meaningful and fulfilling life.



Devised from the diligent study of some of the world’s greatest teachings, the book takes its readers on an inspirational journey toward living a more conscious life.



“The book will make readers more authentic and aware, as well as help them to be conscious of their everyday thoughts, feelings and actions,” explains Heater, who operates an online natural health and well-being business.



He continues, “My initial research came about by my own personal experience of going through the ups and downs of life. I needed to make some changes to my own belief system. What I discovered were common themes from the world’s greatest minds on how to change your life for the better and how to do so with small day-to-day steps. This changed my life in a very positive way.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of positive reviews.



“He has managed to pull together many complex and diverse concepts and principals from the great sages, teachers and thinkers of many of the world's religions and philosophies and condense them into practical and understandable teachings. Wow!! Read it,” says Pamela, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader, Sue Weaver, was equally as impressed. She said that, “I read a lot of inspirational and self-help books and can honestly say this concise, wisdom-packed book is one of the best, ever.”



With growing success of the book on his hands, Heater remains focused on the book’s true purpose.



“A lot of people underachieve in terms of their happiness and purpose. Those who try to change often get misled into thinking their life must do a complete about-turn. My goal is to educate people and guide them through the same life changes one small step at a time. ” he concludes.



You can learn more about 30 Steps to Conscious Living, including reviews, book excerpts and author comments by going to - http://www.transformingourselves.com/30-Steps-to-Conscious-Living.html .



The book is available in Print or Kindle format on Amazon.com



Author Brian M. Heater is located in Salem, OR.