Compelling New Book Offers Interpretation of Common Dreams, Based on Real-Life Examples

‘Awakening To Your Dreams: A Dreamer’s Handbook’ contains a number of correctly interpreted dreams (as confirmed by the dream subjects) for use as examples along with a comprehensive interpretation method whereby the dreamer may examine his or her own dreams and uncover their true meaning.



To help readers draw their own conclusions, DeLong uses his wealth of experience to take an already interpreted dream, study its formatting and understand how it was constructed. By studying the analogies, associations and correlations used by the dreamer, it is possible to work out how the dreaming mind operates. Using this knowledge and DeLong’s easy-to-understand deciphering methods, readers finally have the power to positively interpret their own dreams.



“Dreams are meaningful, complex and multilevel, and serve to further our own individual development. They reflect the past, the present and in some cases the future,” says DeLong.



He continues, “Dreams can also provide greater insight into our lives. They are of incredible value when it comes to shedding more light on a given situation by isolating a problem, or perhaps validating an idea. They warn us of health issues and in some instances, of impending danger.”



A myriad of topics are covered, including sleep cycles, the function of dreams, the healing process of dreams, symbols and a long list of common dream imagery and scenarios.



“In all people, dreams could definitely be used as a tool to aid in our decision-making, thus adding an additional dimension to our lives. I present this material to the reader in the hope it will enrich his or her life to the same degree it has mine,” DeLong adds.



For example, reader Vicki Mcbride said, “Wow, this book was eye opening, I learned things about dreams I never knew before. The example dreams were very fascinating and the author’s interpretations had a ring of truth about them. The book was user friendly being well organized. As a reader, I felt I could use his system to really understand my dreams. I have found the more I work with my dreams and this book the clearer they are becoming!”



In short, DeLong’s ground-breaking book offers an invaluable opportunity for anyone to learn how to quickly interpret, understand and respond to their dreams.



About the Author: DeLong

Mr. DeLong has been interpreting dreams for twenty years and has taught dream classes for over ten of those years. Appearing on network radio and television, he has surprised and delighted his audiences with his interpretations.



