Compelling New Book Offers Rare Jewish Perspective on Possible Divine Reasons for the Holocaust

‘The Holocaust - A History From a Jewish Perspective’ depicts and chronicle’s the major events of the Holocaust from 1933 to 1945, as well as examining possible divine reasons for the unforgivable events that took place on dozens of concentration camps across Europe.



Synopsis:



This is the story of the single most evil and unconscionable event ever committed by a nation state against a completely innocent people in any time or in any place. A story so horrible that it would be inconceivable even as a fiction had it not actually happened.



If you're going to read only one book about the Holocaust, consider this one. It is perhaps the best brief account available relating the history of this tragic event: informative, compelling and compact.



As time recedes from the most horrifying chapter in Jewish history, we simply cannot afford the luxury of forgetting.



The book comprises six chapters and encompasses a number of rich and illuminating photographs. While the first five chapters offer a brief and compelling account of the main events of the Holocaust, the author believes that chapter six is what makes his book stand as unique within the marketplace.



“The 6th Chapter entitled ‘A Religious Perspective’ is what makes this book particularly unique and unlike virtually any other Holocaust book available. It is an account of the opinions of the major Rabbinical authorities from before and after the war on the possible Divine reasons for the Holocaust. This chapter would be fascinating for any person of faith, as it draws on the depths of Jewish Philosophy and the Old Testament, which is also the basis and origin of the religious philosophies of Christianity and Islam as well,” says Sarway.



Continuing, “We now are about 70 years away from the Holocaust, which means that any survivors and perpetrators old enough to give a first-hand account of what went on must be in their 80's or older, and are rapidly dying out. It is safe to say that within a few years there will be none left. It is therefore crucial for us to reignite interest in this event in a compelling way, and I believe this book does exactly that.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



For example, one reader commented that, “This book changed my life. I no longer sweat the small stuff. I have asked my children to read the book and they too, are acting and thinking differently. I commend Mr. Sarway for this worthy undertaking. A must read!!!”



Sarway echoes his reader’s testament, calling on those of faith to step forward and further inform themselves of a vital facet of world history.



“For people of faith, it is important to finally come to terms with and explore the religious philosophy behind such an evil event,” he adds.



‘The Holocaust - A History From a Jewish Perspective’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1brEAia, and also at barnesandnoble.com, and feldheim.com



About the Author: Charles Sarway

Charles Sarway is currently a New York businessman and a 1982 graduate of New York University.