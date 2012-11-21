Compelling New Novel by Susan Speranza Sees a Dying Woman Reflecting on Her Past and the Troubled Family That Dominated It.

Chester, VT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Author Susan Speranza is delighted to announce the launch of her gripping novel that Amazon reviews say is “great storytelling...(the prose) flows with such beauty you are holding your breath to eagerly read each word!”



“When an old woman is asked to recount the story of her life, she tells an intense and poignant tale about growing up in and surviving a warring suburban family during the 1950s and ’60s.



Written as a memoir, each chapter describes a particular incident in Lucia’s life which shows the constant struggle between her parents and the perverse effect it has on her and the family. From her complicated and unwanted birth, to her witnessing a suicide at age 3, to her stint as a runaway at age 14, the story progresses to the final crisis where as a young woman, she is turned out of her house and banished from her family forever.



Told in breathtakingly beautiful prose, this is a powerful and timeless story of a dying woman's courageous attempt to come to terms with her past and the troubled family that dominated it.”



“I wrote this book because I wanted to tell the many stories I had heard when growing up. I needed a framework to set them in and so I used the method of a memoir – an old woman telling the story of her life. My goal is to move the reader and make her think. Lucia’s story is, so far, producing excellent feedback, something I am very happy about,” she explains.



“I felt a connection with Lucia, and was feeling her emotions throughout the book. The story was relate-able…some of the things that have happened to her has happened to me in my life. I am sure quite a few people could relate to Lucia,” says blogger Cara @Love, Peace and Books.



Another reader, Holly, was equally impressed. She commented that, “I couldn't put this book down. The characters are so easy to relate to. The book makes you live the events with the character and everything is so real. Can't wait to find out what happens next-- please.”



I was born in New York City and grew up on Long Island where I had an interesting and creative childhood. Once in college, I studied Psychology and Philosophy, but since "thinking" didn't translate into earning money or job security, I worked at a variety of different and unrelated jobs both in New York City and on Long Island. In order to keep me sane through all the craziness of life, I spent my spare time writing. Anything and everything. The culmination of this was a fantasy - The City of Light - which has recently been reissued as an ebook. I took up the hobby of dog showing and breeding and produced many Pekingese Champions. You can see them over at our Castlerigg Pekingese website. mewhere in the middle of my life so far, after a great personal upheaval, I went back to school, became a High School Librarian. I managed to fulfill my childhood dream of living in the country when I finally escaped suburbia and moved to Vermont where I now happily live with my beautiful Pekes. But I've never stopped writing.