Compelling Novel by Faiza Duale Tells Modern-Day Cinderella Story from Perspective of Somali

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- Since it was first published by Charles Perrault over three hundred years ago, many adaptations of Cinderella have hit the shelves. However, almost all of them feature a cast of white characters. Wanting to add a modern twist to the enchanting fairy tale and put a Somali in the lead, Faiza Duale is delighted to announce her latest novel.



‘An Impossible Love’ fuses facets of the original narrative with Duale’s own cultural and modern twists.



Synopsis:



A modern-day African Cinderella story. Having lost her entire family in Somalia, Yasmin Hirsi was forced to live as a poor relation/servant with her horrid aunt and her aunt's two equally horrid daughters in Nairobi. When Yasmin was ten, her aunt kicked her out of the house, but luck finally found her in the guise of Nur Adam, the wealthy aging father of Ali Adam, her childhood crush.



As a woman, Yasmin could never show her love for Ali, given that it was doomed by her past and their class differences. When Ali returns from his studies abroad, Ali discovers nothing is quite the same, certainly not the sensuous beauty who he believes had preyed on his father's kindness.



Knowing that Yasmin had tricked and wormed her way into his father's affection under false pretenses, he could never forgive her and would make sure she never took advantage of his father again. But when he closes his eyes, why does she haunt his dreams?



As the author explains, her adaptation is unlike anything ever written before.



“You will find a lot of white modern-day Cinderella stories, but not one who is Somali and Black,” says Duale, who moved to the U.S. from Somalia as a teenager.



She continues, “This story is important because it inspires girls who are colored, by proving that there are stories where the main characters look just like them. This Modern-day African Cinderella story may help young adults pick up a book again and read a story written by someone not that much older than them.”



The unique nature of the book has made it a popular new release. In fact, since its publication, ‘An Impossible Love’ has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“I loved reading this book. I couldn't put it down. It was easy to read, and it was creatively written,” said Sarah James, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



With so much success on her hands, Duale refuses to lose sight of what is really important.



“We need to prove to young colored girls that they are equal. Society has changed so much in the last fifty years but the world of literature still has a long way to go. I hope my book does its bit towards leveling the playing field and inspiring people to be content with who they are,” she adds.



‘An Impossible Love’, published by InkWater press is available from the following locations:



Publisher: http://inkwaterbooks.com/animpossiblelove/

Amazon: http://amzn.to/11L5S2X



About the Author: Faiza Duale

Faiza Duale was born in Somalia, lived in Kenya, and moved to the U.S. with her family as a teenager. As an eight-year-old in Kenya, with no television, she entertained herself by reading stories others had written. Faiza never dreamt that one day she would write a story others would read.