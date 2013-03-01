Compelling Novel, Inspired by Author's Own Incarceration, Uses Literature to Win Love from Prison.

Columbia, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- Like the protagonist in his powerful new novel, author Terrence Gallman found himself battling the challenge of incarceration with the gut-wrenching feeling of being unable to tell someone he loved how he felt. After putting pen to paper, his resulting work of literature made his feelings known in abundance.



‘Love's Journey: The Road Less Traveled’ is powerful reminder of how strong love can really be.



Synopsis:

Although prison was where he was, he knew it was not a true reflection of who he was, so when Saleem is introduced to Nefertitie a friend of Monica his fellow inmate girlfriend, he knows he has one shot to warm her, though it'll take two to make her stay, he has one.



Nefertite is charmed by his spirit and intelligence doesn't want to chance her life nor spend time getting to know someone incarcerated, and after visiting with him she leaves as she had come. But Saleem who knows he's better than his circumstances, but is left with only one way to show her how she made him feel, be the best man he could be, and writes his National Best Selling Novel "LOVE'S JOURNEY: The Road Less Traveled."



Share his heart and the passion that keeps him up later than the night, wakes him earlier than the morning, and takes him on a journey that not only saves his life, but empowers it.



Experience LOVE’S JOURNEY: The Road Less Traveled and answer the question for yourself," should she have stayed or should he have let her go?"



As the author explains, the book is an inspirational fusion of fact and fiction. “I was inspired to write this story while I was incarcerated after meeting someone who made me feel this way,” says Gallman, who has written a string of successful books. He continues, “I wrote the novel because it was the only way I could experience the life with her I could otherwise only fantasize about.”



Critics praise the author for his diligent efforts to convey his own story, all while throwing in elements of fiction to grip readers further. “The character of Saleem is of course fiction, but he’s entirely based on me. In order to preserve some dignity I have had to add fictional and creative elements to the narrative. However, on the whole, it’s a raw and explicit account of some of the darkest days of my life,” he adds.



About Mr. Gallman

Author, activist, playwright, motivational speaker, and entrepreneur amazing journey began when the tantalizing fear of not maximizing his potential and succeeding after spending his youth as a drug addict and subsequently serving 12 years of a 27 year prison sentence for drug Conspiracy charges has finally released his first of nine books. Two are which are highly anticipated films, one a documentary and reality tv show, a host of screen plays, and the subject of many seminars, lectures, and curriculums. Mr. Gallman is also Founder and C.E.O. of The Challenge 4 Change Initiative (C4CI) a non-profit that teaches and consults on Financial Literacy and Crime Prevention. He currently resides in Little Mountain, S.C. and enjoys reading, writing, working out, traveling and spending time with friends and family.