Compelling Series of Books Make Federalist Papers Accessible Through Translation Into Modern Language

South Beach, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- The Federalist Papers offer a hugely insightful look into the meaning and intent of the United States Constitution. However, spread across eighty-five articles written in 1787-1788, understanding them is less than easy. Thanks to a hugely-popular series of books by Mary E Webster, appreciating their message and meaning has never been easier.



A self-confessed hater of history, it was a desire to find out more about what the Constitution meant to those who ratified it that led to Webster’s discovery of the Federalist Papers. Using her interpreting, studying and writing skills, five years of work led to Webster’s hugely-popular 1999 release of The Federalist Papers: In Modern Language.



“I used several specific skills to "translate" the Federalist Papers. I have three published novels and I graduated from St. Paul College in 1989 as an American Sign Language interpreter. Interpreting was an essential skill for translating the Federalist Papers,” says Webster, who added a tenth-grade reading-level translation of the Papers to her bibliography in 2008.



Continuing, “When I started reading the Federalist Papers, I didn't plan to publish a translation. I was already working on a fourth novel and a nonfiction book about clinical depression. But the authors' keen insight into human psychology made the discussions timeless. I knew that if the Papers were more accessible, many people would find them fascinating.”



In 2010, The United States Constitution: Annotated with The Federalist Papers in Modern English was published, with the aim of allowing anyone to become a constitutional scholar. Twelve years later and with thirty thousand books sold, Webster’s work has changed the lives of many.



In fact, since the first book’s release, the series has enjoyed a consistent string of rave reviews.



“Mary Webster will surely be remembered as the person who resurrected the Federalist Papers by "translating" them into readable English. Our lost treasure is now accessible to the general reader!” says one reader, who reviewed the books on Amazon.



Thomas was equally as impressed, saying, “It is very well presented and thoughtfully researched. I have referred to it many; many times to get a better understanding of a topic or even get validation to my opinions. Mary Webster is an underappreciated scholar.”



With so much success on her hands, Webster refuses to lose sight of what is really important; the Papers’ relevance to every American.



“The Federalist Papers don't just explain the U.S. Constitution. They are an amazing psychology text. I always wondered how dictators gain power. The Papers explain exactly what happens and how easy it is for a dictator to take over a country. They also give U.S. citizens the tools for stopping an over-reaching government” she concludes.



For more information, discussion on the books and to make a purchase, visit: http://mary.webster.org



About the Author: Mary E Webster

Mary E Webster is a graduate of St. Paul College and the University of Iowa. Her previous easier-to-read edition of The Federalist Papers--Federalist Papers: In Modern Language--has been praised as making the Papers accessible to people who don't consider themselves "scholars." She began work on a 10th-grade reading level edition in 2001. It was published in 2008: The Federalist Papers: Modern English Edition Two. She is currently working on a study guide to accompany this edition of the Federalist Papers.



Webster has a deep love of the United States Constitution and was thrilled to learn that she is related to the Websters who were so important to the country's early history and is a descendant of several signers of The Mayflower Compact.