Comper Introduces SkinEnergy, a Smart Facial Rejuvenation Device

Beijing, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2020 -- Comper is pleased to introduce SkinEnergy, a non-invasive smart facial rejuvenation device that enhances the daily facial care routine. The device can trigger the natural production of healing and anti-aging agents. This smart beauty gadget can personalize the skin care routine with the help of proven rejuvenation technology. Say no to expensive spa treatments that prolong beyond imagination. The prototype is ready and Comper has now launched this as their 5th Kickstarter campaign within 4 days; the earlier ones being fertility tracker, forehead thermometer, ThermArt…



Comper SkinEnergy is a light in weight, hand-held device which uses MENS, red LED, Massage and heat to improve the skin. Five minutes a day and the device can show visible results and improvement in the overall skin texture within two weeks. Healthy glow, improved circulation, firm skin, etc. are just a few added benefits. Comper was also in the news recently for teaming up with Amazon to supply the smart infrared thermometers to several governments and public health institutions across the world.



Visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/comper/comper-skinenergy to support or back the project and get your SkinEnergy with the exclusive discount of 50% Off retail price.



Comper based at Beijing, China is a smart device manufacturer and supplier of household healthcare digital devices. With extensive research combined with accurate human data model, intuitive software and patented design, the company aims at becoming the world's top provider of family healthcare devices.



