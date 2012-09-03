Competitions Website Getting Traffic and Entrants in 2012

Slough, Berks -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2012 -- Mark runs the site onlinecompetitions.org which lists exclusively free competitions for the UK; he says that the site is seeing more and more new visitors. He thinks this could be down to many reasons; not least the global financial crisis means more people are turning to the internet to try to boost their income.



Prizes available for free online include money, cars, holiday and even homes. Below are a few tips to help you start winning.



1. Enter As Many Contests As You Can



The more prize draws you enter the greater the chance you will actually win a prize. Why stop at just one? You could always handle winning more couldn’t you?



2. Enter Less Popular Draws



Competitions with fewer entrants will be easier to win.



3. Get an Email Especially For the Purpose



Enter real details or you may risk being disqualified, the problem is some competition organisers like to send offers by email, don’t let these emails disturb your business, get a new email address. Make sure you always check these email accounts for winning notifications.



4. Enter Quizes



Quiz competitions increase your chances because not everyone is going to know the answer, try answer a question to win a prize.



5. Keep Entering!



“Never give up, never ever give up” - Sir Winston Churchill.