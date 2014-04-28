Competitive Analysis Examining Why CHOETECH Has Come on Top as One of the Best Dual USB Wall Charger

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- CHOETECH’s dual port USB AC charger which has 2 USB charging ports and each delivers 2.1A independently for quick charging. The CHOETECH dual port USB AC charger is compatible with a wide variety of cellphone, tablet computer etc. the two separate universal USB ports provide high speed charging for Apple iPad Air, iPad 5, iPad 4, New iPad 3, iPad 2 / Apple iPhone 5s, iPhone 5c, iPhone 5, iPhone 4s, iPhone 4, iPhone 3Gs / Apple iPod Nano / iPad Mini and iPad Mini.



Furthermore, it is also compatible with most Smartphones such as Samsung, HTC, Motorola, LG, Nokia, Blackberry, Sony, etc., 5V Tablets and compatible devices. The unique feature which lets users charge two devices simultaneously provides users the freedom of carrying only one charging device for two different mobile devices.



Currently there are other various brands of USB chargers available in the market, among the most common are the chargers that are provided along a device, such chargers have two main disadvantages. One these chargers allow only one device connectivity at a time and secondly these do not deliver the same quick charging speeds as the CHOETECH dual port USB AC charger.



On the other hand other dual charger brands have each their own disadvantage. To begin with not every other charger provides the exceptional charging speed of 2.1A in each USB port. Other brands are not as travel friendly, CHOETECH dual port USB AC charger features a foldable plug which makes its extremely easy to carry around, its small and compact size make portable enough to carry in a purse or a pocket.



More popular brand USB charger names such as Motorola and PowerGen may deliver the power and portability but are available for a much higher price Motorola Eco Friendly Dual Port USB Charger is priced for $ 12.99 whereas comparatively CHOETECH dual port USB AC charger is $11.99.



CHOETECH dual port USB AC charger has been manufactured using only the top-grade microchips and a unique dual-circuit over-charge protection system which provide over-heating, over-current, over-charging protection. Charging automatically stops when the connected device’s battery is full which save both energy and provides longevity to the connected devices battery life. The charger has received many positive reviews from users,



“This is a lot smaller than I thought. It measures just 2 inches square by 1 inch which is great for traveling. The prongs fold in so you're just left with a small block. The dual ports are 2.1A which means you can charge 2 large devices at the same time. “- John B. Goode



About CHOETECH

CHOETECH specializes in manufacturing wireless charging devices, their dual port USB wall charger is a breakthrough product. The company aims to continue making low price yet high quality products. Learn more and buy at: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00HZF6UD4/



For more information, please visit: http://www.choetech.com



Media Contact

Johnson

support@choetech.com

Shenzhen, China