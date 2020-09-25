Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Competitive Intelligence Tools Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Competitive Intelligence Tools Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Competitive Intelligence Tools Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers. Top players in Global Competitive Intelligence Tools Market are: Crayon (Norway), Brandwatch (United Kingdom), SimilarWeb (United States), Klue (United States), Clootrack Software Labs Private Limited (India), Contify (India), Digimind (France), Competitors App (Romania), Kompyte (United States), CI Radar (United States), Intricately (United States) and Cipher Systems LLC (United States)



Brief Overview on Competitive Intelligence Tools

Competitive intelligence tools enable businesses to capture, analyze, and take action on its competitive landscape. Competitive intelligence data can help a variety of teams within a business, including marketing, product, sales, and senior leadership. Marketing can use these tools to glean information about their competitor's marketing strategy, including social media strategy, digital advertising tactics, content strategy, and more. Sales can use these tools to gather information about their competitor's pricing changes and market moves or company acquisitions, among other use cases. Competitive intelligence tools are useful for product teams because these tools can provide insight around consumer feedback, product additions, product removals etc. Finally, senior executives can use these tools to drive investments and future company strategies.



Global Competitive Intelligence Tools Market Scope & Segmentation:

By Deployment Mode

- Web-based

- Cloud-based



By Organization Size

- Large Enterprises

- SMEs



Market Trend

- Growing Popularity of AI-enabled Competitive Intelligence Tool



Market Drivers

- The Growing Competition across the Various Business Verticals

- The Rising Demand for Competitive Intelligence Tools In order to Understand Competitors Strategies

- Rapid Digitalization Fueling the Demand for Competitive Intelligence Tools



Opportunities

- Emerging Demand from Developing Countries



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

1.1 Snapshot of the key findings and key statistics.

1.2 Market value (US$ million).

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer's sentiments' analysis.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Competitive Intelligence Tools Market

Chapter 05 – Global Competitive Intelligence Tools Market - Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Competitive Intelligence Tools Market Background

6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Global Competitive Intelligence Tools market

6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.

6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 -- Global Competitive Intelligence Tools Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Competitive Intelligence Tools Market

Chapter 09 – Global Competitive Intelligence Tools Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Competitive Intelligence Tools Market Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

10.3 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Competitive Intelligence Tools Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.



