Competitive Local Exchange Carriers (CLEC) Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, And Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- CLEC market is growing in demand in developed countries with huge numbers of telephone users, increasing need for faster communication, incorporation of advanced services, and emergence of small market players in the field. CLEC is also making significant progress in business sector by collaborating with incumbent local exchange carriers to provide services like wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi).



The competitive local exchange carriers market is focusing on development and deployment of advanced services like VoIP (voice over internet protocol), particularly with phasing out of unbundled network element platform. Competitive local exchange carrier (CLEC) is a telephone company established to compete with existing local telephone businesses by offering its own network and switching. CLECs are enlarging their products portfolio to keep pace with consumer demands to bundle voice, data, and Internet services.



The competitive local exchange carriers industry is expected to witness huge demand for their services from business service sector including commercial enterprise and wholesale segments. On the other hand, the residential sector is consistently undergoing competitive pressures and price reduction. Most CLECs are gaining success by targeting consumers and wholesale buyers through their own facilities of fiber, switches, and private networks.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments and major geographies. The regions analyzed in this research report are



- North America

- Asia- Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report analyzes the industry growth rate¸ industry capacity, market structure, current market trends, factors affecting market growth, and market projections for the coming years. It also includes analysis of recent developments in the competitive local exchange carriers market, Porter’s five force analysis, and detailed profiles of the top industry players. The report provides a review of the micro and macro factors significant for existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Major Players



Some of the key players dominating this market are @Link Networks, 21st Century Telecom Group, Adelphia Business Solutions, Advanced Radio Telecom Corp., Allegiance Telecom Inc., AT&T Corp., ATS Telecommunications Inc., Birch Telecom Inc., Broadview Networks Inc., BTI Telecom Corp., Convergent Communications Inc., Cox Communications Inc., Crystal Communications Inc., Florida Digital Network, Focal Communications Corp, and others.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This report provides a pin point analysis of the changing competition dynamics to stay ahead of competitors

- It provides an overview of the major industry segments and factors driving and restraining market growth

- It provides up-to-date analysis of the latest market trends and technological developments

- It helps to clearly understand the competitive work environment and key product segments

- It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of the market and making in-depth analysis of the current market trends

- It provides a technological growth map over time and explains its impact on the market



