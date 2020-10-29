Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2020 -- The Global ATM Market Research Report 2020 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the ATM market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.



The ATM market value is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 10.5% during 2018-2023, while volume is expected to witness a CAGR of around 4.13% during the forecast period.



Top Key Players in the Global ATM Market: NCR Corp., Diebold Nixdorf, Hyosung Corp., Hitachi, Fujitsu, GRG Banking, Euro Net Worldwide, OKI Electric Industry, Brinks.



Over recent years, ATM market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of increasing bank system penetration in emerging and developing nations and a growing number of automated bank branches. Moreover, a rise in the demand for advanced feature ATMs and rising per capita income has been driving the market growth of ATMs globally. Further, increasing demand for convenient and time-saving ATMs is expected to fuel the market growth in the forecast period. However, the growing prominence of cashless transactions is anticipated to hinder the market growth. Amongst the countries, China accounts for the largest share in the global ATM market in 2017.



Regional Analysis for Market:



For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global ATM market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.



