Competitive Sourcing Plays Big Role in International Procurement and Supply Chain

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2021 -- When it comes to international sourcing strategy, cost is often a defining factor for many businesses. This is especially so given the changing conditions that every enterprise has faced over the past year and the increased need for resilience and agility in order to be able to respond at speed. Competitive sourcing has had a big role to play in this, whether that is with respect to looking overseas to find the best prices on raw materials or outsourcing processes to help keep costs down - and that often means looking overseas at low-cost countries. China has historically been a prime location for businesses focused on improving margins, as it has offered low-cost, high-capacity sourcing. However, this has all shifted in recent years when labour costs in the country have moved upwards and a trade war with America has created uncertainties. Today, the most effective sourcing strategies are shifting from 'low-cost country' sourcing to 'best-cost country' sourcing, which takes into account the entire relationship with that location.



UK and Europe procurement and supply chain recruitment has a key role to play in supporting processes like sourcing that provide organisations with the financial resilience and resources to grow. DSJ Global has been supporting UK and Europe procurement and supply chain recruitment since the firm was first established in 2008 and is now a leading specialist for hiring in this field. The firm's expertise extends to every area of this vital sector, including supply chain, procurement, technical operations and logistics. Permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions are designed for clients who are keen to hire the brightest and most innovative talent and for individuals who are looking to take a career-defining next step. DSJ Global's focus is on streamlining the process of UK and Europe procurement and supply chain recruitment to ensure that it is simple and productive, as well as easy to navigate, for all those involved.



The firm's expertise is not limited to UK and Europe procurement and supply chain recruitment, as it also has strong international links. In the UK, DSJ Global has a nationwide reach that includes major British hubs such as London, Manchester and Birmingham. A unique international dimension also extends the firm's reach further than UK and Europe procurement and supply chain recruitment, as it is the hiring partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group. Key to the success that DSJ Global has enjoyed over the past decade has been the internal investments that have been made. The firm trains staff on an ongoing basis and ensures that they are working with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategy. During the pandemic conditions of the past year this created a strong basis on which the team could respond virtually and remotely to continue to support hiring needs. There are many roles available via DSJ Global, including Project Purchaser, Supply Chain Analyst, Team Lead Customer Delivery and Material Group Manager.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Matt Wood, Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



