Competitive Tech Selected to Provide Pain Care Training to U.S. Military Personnel

Fairfield, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- In a pain care skills training for military healthcare providers, technicians, policy makers and program managers in Portsmouth, Virginia, Competitive Technologies, Inc., was selected as one of the pain care training providers to our Nation's military personnel. CTI's flagship 510-K cleared and CE-marked medical device, Calmare® was highlighted as a promising pain management device of choice.



"This military venue afforded CTI a unique opportunity to broaden Calmare's footprint within the military providers' and policy makers' circles to demonstrate the benefits of using our medical device," said CTI President & CEO Conrad Mir. "We strongly believe that the Calmare biophysical approach provides a viable alternative to the current standard of prescription drugs and opiates for patients suffering from various types of pain."



Calmare Use in the U.S. Military

The U.S. military is one of the largest providers of Calmare therapy in the world. The Calmare device is offered and available at medical centers and hospitals in all branches of service. Military providers use Calmare to treat an assortment of chronic neuropathic pain modalities including failed back surgery syndrome (FBSS), sciatic and lumbar pain, phantom limb syndrome, pudendal pain, post-herpetic neuralgia (PHN), post-surgical neuropathic pain, brachial plexus neuropathy, lower back pain (LBP), complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS or RSD), and cancer-related pain.



About Competitive Technologies Inc.

Competitive Technologies Inc., (CTI) is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing innovative products and technologies. CTI is the licensed distributor of the non-invasive Calmare® pain therapy medical device, which incorporates the biophysical "Scrambler Therapy"® technology developed to treat neuropathic and cancer-derived pain by Professor Giuseppe Marineo.



Forward-Looking Statements

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