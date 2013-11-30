Competitive Tech Slated to Present at the LD MICRO Microcap Growth Conference

Fairfield, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2013 -- Competitive Technologies, Inc.,(CTI) a biotechnology company, is slated to present at LD MICRO's 6th Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, December 5, 2013, at 11:30 AM PST / 2:30 PM EST.



The three-day event will host 235 companies in the micro-cap space at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air in Los Angeles, California.



CTI President & CEO Conrad Mir will present to investors the CTI's 2013 - 2014 corporate business plan. He will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference.



About LD MICRO

LD MICRO is a by-invitation-only, newsletter firm that focuses on finding undervalued companies in the micro-cap space. Since 2002, the firm has published an annual list of recommended stocks, as well as comprehensive reports on select companies throughout the year. The firm also hosts the LD MICRO Micro-Cap Growth Conference for investors in December of each year. LD MICRO concentrates on finding, researching and investing in companies that are overlooked by most institutional investors. It is a non-registered investment advisor. For more information, please contact 408-457-1042 or visit www.ldmicro.com.



About Competitive Technologies Inc.

Competitive Technologies Inc., is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing innovative wound and pain mitigation products and technologies. CTI is the licensed distributor of the non-invasive Calmare® pain therapy medical device, which incorporates the biophysical "Scrambler Therapy"® technology developed to treat neuropathic and cancer-derived pain by Professor Giuseppe Marineo.



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The statements contained herein that are not purely historical are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements deal with the Company's current plans, intentions, beliefs and expectations and statements of future economic performance. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from what is currently anticipated. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include those discussed from time to time in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cannot guarantee its future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements