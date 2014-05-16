Competitive Tech Slated to Present at the SeeThruEquity Third Annual Microcap Investor Conference

Fairfield, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Competitive Technologies, Inc. (CTI), the pain mitigation company, is slated to present at the SeeThruEquity Third Annual Microcap Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 28, 2014 at 11:00 AM EDT.



The one-day event will host a select group of microcap companies at the Convene Midtown East in New York City. CTI President & CEO Conrad Mir will present to investors and be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference.



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About Competitive Technologies Inc.

Competitive Technologies Inc., the pain mitigation company, develops and commercializes innovative wound and pain management products and technologies. CTI is the global distributor of its flagship medical device, the non-invasive Calmare® pain therapy medical device. It owns the FDA 510k clearance and an equity interest in the worldwide patent rights.



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The statements contained herein that are not purely historical are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements deal with the Company’s current plans, intentions, beliefs and expectations and statements of future economic performance. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from what is currently anticipated. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include those discussed from time to time in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cannot guarantee its future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.