Competitor Analysis: Anti-Infective Antibodies - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2012 -- The emergence of antibiotic resistant microorganisms, lethal viruses and the threat of engineered microorganism have newly stimulated the interest in recombinant antibodies for infectious diseases. Advances in understanding pathogenetic mechanisms and new antibody technologies have further contributed to a growing class of anti-infective antibodies. Apart from recombinant mono- or polyclonal antibodies, human plasma-derived immunoglobulins have their place in the treatment of immunedeficiencies and specific immunoglobulins (hyperimmunes) are part of standard protocols in post-exposure prophylaxis of a number of infectious diseases. Modern plasma-derived immunoglobulins are characterized by improved purification procedures, more convenience (room temperature stable, ready-to-use preparations, new stabilizers, higher concentrated) and new developments.



The report includes a compilation of product portfolios and current active projects in research and development of anti-infective antibodies and immunoglobulins. In addition, the report lists company-specific R&D pipelines product portfolios anti-infective antibodies, immunoglobulins and hyperimmunes. Competitor projects are listed in a tabular format providing information on:



Drug Codes,

Target / Mechanism of Action,

Class of Compound,

Company,

Product Category,

Indication,

R&D Stage and

additional comments with a hyperlink leading to the source of information.



