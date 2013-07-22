Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Competitor Analysis: c-MET/HGF Inhibitors market report to its offering



Competitor Analysis: c-MET/HGF Inhibitors



- Drug Codes,



- Target / Mechanism of Action,



- Class of Compound,



- Company,



- Product Category,



- Indication,



- R&D Stage and



- additional comments with a hyperlink leading to the source of information.





About Competitor Analysis Series:



The Competitor Analysis Series delivers NO-FRILLS, but concise information about the pipeline of R&D projects for targets, diseases, technologies and companies at low prices. The information is provided in a tabular format and fully referenced.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/127222/competitor-analysis-c-methgf-inhibitors.html

Product descriptionThe present Competitive Intelligence Report about Competitor Analysis: c-MET/HGF Inhibitors provides a competitor evaluation in the field of small molecule and biologic inhibitors of c-Met (HGF receptor) and its ligand hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) or scatter factor (SF) for the treatment of solid tumors as of July 2013. Purchase of the downloadable pdf report includes a 6-month online access to the data of the report and any updates since the publication date. Credentials to access the database will be sent by e-mail and allow online work with the project data to print or export an individual report.The c-MET signalling pathway consists of the mesenchymal epithelial transition factor (c-MET) transmembrane tyrosine kinase receptor and its ligand hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) or scatter factor (SF). Binding of HGF/SF to c-MET activates downstream signalling pathways such as Rho, focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and PI3K. These pathways regulate cancer cell growth, survival angiogenesis, invasion and metastasis. Thus, prevention of c-MET dependent neoplastic processes may provide a means for managing invasive tumors of high metastatic potential. In fact, c-MET/HGF has evolved as an attractive target for the pharmaceutical industry.The report includes a compilation of currently active projects in research and development of small molecule c-Met tyrosine kinase inhibitors, biologic c-MET antagonists and HGF inhibitors in oncology. In addition, the report lists company-specific R&D pipelines of c-MET/HGF inhibitors. Competitor projects are listed in a tabular format providing information on: