Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Competitor Analysis: CD19-Targeted Therapeutics market report to its offering

The human CD19 antigen is a 95 kd transmembrane glycoprotein. It is specifically expressed in normal and neoplastic B cells, as well as follicular dendritic cells. CD19 serves as a diagnostic marker for B-cell malignancies. Virtually all cases of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) are CD19 positive. Years ago, naked antibodies have been generated against CD19, but clinical results were not sufficiently satisfactory. With the advent of new technologies to increase effector funtions of antibodies and to engineer cytotoxic T-lymphocytes to redirect them to CD19, this target has regained considerably interest in oncology.



The present Competitive Intelligence report about CD19-Targeted Therapeutics provides a competitor evaluation in the field of antibody- and T-cell-based therapeutics for the treatment of B-cell hematologic malignancies as of October 2013. Purchase of the downloadable pdf report includes a 6-month online access to the data of the report and any updates since the publication date. Credentials to access the database will be sent by e-mail and allow online work with the project data to print or export an individual report.



The report includes a compilation of currently active projects in research and development of antibodies and T-cells targeting CD19 and with enhanced effector fucntion. In addition, the report lists company-specific R&D pipelines of CD19-Targeted Therapeutics. Competitor projects are listed in a tabular format providing information on:



Drug Codes,



Target / Mechanism of Action,



Class of Compound,



Company,



Product Category,



Indication,



R&D Stage and



additional comments with a hyperlink leading to the source of information.



About Competitor Analysis Series:



The Competitor Analysis Series delivers NO-FRILLS, but concise information about the pipeline of R&D projects for targets, diseases, technologies and companies at low prices. The information is provided in a tabular format and fully referenced.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145642/competitor-analysis-cd19-targeted-therapeutics.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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