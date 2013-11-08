Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Competitor Analysis: Janus Kinase (JAK) and spleen tyrosine kinase (syk) Inhibitors market report to its offering

This Competitive Intelligence Report about new developments in the pipeline of inhibitors of the janus-associated kinase (JAK) and of spleen tyrosine kinase provides a competitor evaluation in the field of active R&D projects from preclinical stages up to marketed JAK and syk Inhibitors as of November 2013. Purchase of the downloadable pdf report includes a 6-month online access to the data of the report and any updates since the publication date. The database also contains information about discontinued projects. Credentials to access the database will be sent by e-mail and allow online work with the project data to print or export an individual report.



The Janus kinases (JAK) are made up of a family of four cytoplasmic tyrosine kinases—JAK1, JAK2, JAK3, and TYK2—that play pivotal roles in the signaling pathways of many cytokines, hormones, and growth factors. These signaling pathways regulate important physiological processes such as immune response to pathogens, erythropoiesis, and thrombopoiesis. Aberrant signaling of the JAK kinases are thought to lead to numerous diseases, including hematological malignancies, allergies, asthma, and rheumatoid arthritis. The discovery of activating mutations in JAK2 in a majority of patients with myeloproliferative disorders has led to the rapid clinical development of several JAK kinase inhibitors. JAK3 has attracted much attention as an anti-inflammatory drug target because of its restricted hematopoietic tissue expression and because of its specific association with the common gamma chain of the interleukin-2 (IL-2) receptor.



Spleen Tyrosine Kinase (SYK) is an intracellular, non-receptor cytoplasmic protein tyrosine kinase. It serves as a key mediator of Fc and B cell immunoreceptors that produce signals in inflammatory cells including macrophages, neutrophiles, master cells, NK cells and B cells. Immunoreceptors are important for both allergic and antibody-mediated immune diseases; therefore, interfering with SYK positioned upstream within the signaling pathway may be viable as an effective therapeutic target for treating a range of allergic inflammatory diseases that is differentiated from current therapies.



The report includes a compilation of current active projects in research and development of selective JAK and syk inhibitors and of dual- or multi-target JAK inhibitors for the treatment of myeloproliferative disorders such as primar myelofibrosis or polycythemia vera and of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases. In addition, the report lists company-specific pipelines of JAK and syk inhibitors. Competitor projects are listed in a tabular format providing information on:



Drug Codes,



Target / Mechanism of Action,



Class of Compound,



Company,



Product Category,



Indication,



R&D Stage and



additional comments with a hyperlink leading to the source of information.



About Competitor Analysis Series:



The Competitor Analysis Series delivers NO-FRILLS, but concise information about the pipeline of R&D projects for targets, diseases, technologies and companies at low prices. The information is provided in a tabular format and fully referenced.







To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145641/competitor-analysis-janus-kinase-jak-and-spleen-tyrosine-kinase-syk-inhibitors.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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