Competitor Analysis: Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Vaccines and Therapeutics - Latest Report

Pseudomonas aeruginosa is an opportunistic gram-negative bacteria that lives in soil, water, and even in environments like hot tubs. For most healthy people, this bacteria seldom poses a problem. Pseudomonas aeruginosa is much more dangerous to populations who have weak immune systems, the elderly, and those who have been hospitalized for long periods of time. People with cystic fibrosis and with full-blown AIDS frequently die from infections created by the bacteria. Hospital-acquired pneumonia, particularly ventilator-associated pneumonia , causes considerable morbidity and mortality despite antimicrobial therapy and advances in supportive care. It is the second most frequent nosocomial infection and is the major cause of death among hospital-acquired infections.



The report includes a compilation of currently active projects in development of vaccines, antibodies, peptides and small molecules as well as of DNA-, RNA- and microorganism-based therapies targeting Pseudomonas aeruginosa for prophylaxis and treatment of P. aeruginosa infection. In addition, the report lists company-specific R&D pipelines of Pseudomonas aeruginosa Vaccines & Therapeutics. Competitor projects are listed in a tabular format providing information on:



Drug Codes,

Target / Mechanism of Action,

Class of Compound,

Company,

Product Category,

Indication,

R&D Stage and

additional comments with a hyperlink leading to the source of information.



