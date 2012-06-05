Competitor Analysis: Staphylococcus Aureus Vaccines and Therapeutics - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2012 -- The present Competitive Intelligence Report about prophylaxis and therapy of S. aureus infections provides a competitor evaluation in the field of molecules for prevention or treatment of Staphylococcus aureus infections as of May 2012. Purchase of the downloadable pdf report includes a 6-month online access to the data of the report and any updates since the publication date. Credentials to access the database will be sent by e-mail and allow online work with the project data to print or export an individual report.



Staphylococcal aureus infections represent an enormous burden to public health systems. Traditionally restricted to the hospital setting as nosocomial infections, highly virulent strains have recently emerged in outside healthcare settings. Together with the increasing resistance to many antibacterials in a wide variety of staphylococcal strains, development of vaccines or specific and potent therapies for staphylococcal diseases raised increasing interest . Finding a vaccine for staphylococci is not trivial, as protective immunity to staphylococcal infections does not appear to exist at a significant degree. Promising results from novel approaches based on the combination of systematically selected antigens have been reported.



Passive immunotherapy with monoclonal therapeutic antibodies against S.aureus is another means to approach specific therapy of staphylococcal. While anti-staphylococcal purified polyclonal immunoglobulins are not recommended for prevention of staphylococcal infections in preterm or VLBW neonates, monoclonal antibodies are currently emerging and are in early development. Although not specific, bactericidal proteins and peptides with activity against S. aureus are in preclinical and clinical development. More targeted and improved antibiotics are also in development.



The report includes a compilation of currently active projects in research and development of antibodies, proteins, peptides, vaccines and small molecules for prevention and treatment of Staphylococcus aureus infections. In addition, the report lists company-specific R&D pipelines of S. aureus vaccines and therapeutics. Competitor projects are listed in a tabular format providing information on:



Drug Codes,

Target / Mechanism of Action,

Class of Compound,

Company,

Product Category,

Indication,

R&D Stage and

additional comments with a hyperlink leading to the source of information.



