Compila Ltd. Launches Hosted Exchange Services for Business Customers

Kent, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Compila Ltd, a London, UK based company known for their award winning web hosting and VPS hosting services, today announced the launch of their new hosted exchange services for customers across the globe. Using the same, the clients would be able to get access to business contacts, emails and calendars among others securely, effectively and efficiently at home, office and while on the move. Speaking on the occasion, a representative of the company said, “We are excited to announce the launch of our high quality hosted exchange services in the UK and around the globe and aim to provide people secure access to emails at any place with internet connectivity.”



According to the sources, the email messaging and collaboration service is based on a combination ofMicrosoft Exchange 2010 / 2013 hosting editions and Microsoft Outlook. When contacted, Harvey Raybould, the Managing Director of the company said,“I am very excited to now be able to offer a full range of Hosted Exchange services. They further enhance ourbusiness based email services and give our customers further flexibility and options, when they are evaluating which email solution is best for their business.”He added,“You can connect to the cloud based system using a laptop, tablet, mobile phone or internet browser.”Email connectivity has emerged as a major communication medium of the modern times for businesses across the globe and if experts of the field are to be believed, the same is likely to continue in the times to come as well.



Sources confirmed that the company has also updated the related security and guarantees Anti-Spam and Anti-Virus protection from Symantec. The representative added, “Freedom from security issues simply means that you are able to concentrate on the core of your business.”The company is also offering customer support round the clock. Details related to packages and prices of the hosted exchange services were released later in the day on the website of the company.



About Compila Ltd.

Compila Ltd. is a south London, England based company that started operations in the year 2000 and provide high quality hosting services. The company has won several awards in relation to Unix hosting, budget hosting, windows hosting and shared hosting to name a few.



