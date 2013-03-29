Compila Ltd Now Offering Comprehensive VPS Hosting Plans for Businesses That Have Outgrown Their Shared Hosting

Kent, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- Compila Ltd. presently offers its VPS hosting starter pack at only £11.99 per month. This package includes use of 1 dedicated VCPU, guaranteed 1GB of RAM and 20GB of hard drive, a monthly 500GB bandwidth allowance, and a SolusVM management panel.



Many companies nowadays consider virtual private servers (VPS) essential to their operations. Compared to physical servers, a VPS offers a more cost-efficient solution for a company’s server and hosting needs. They also provide better overall control, greater flexibility for website expansion, and improved security as well as traffic management.



Additional benefits, which customers can enjoy with VPS packages from Compila, include free VPS setup, customer and technical support that’s available 24/7 and a complementary voucher for Google AdWords.



VPS Business and Enterprise packages, which are priced at £36.99 and £49.99 per month respectively, offer more RAM, hard disk space, and bandwidth allowances compared to the starter pack. All packages also come with free domain names, spam protection, unlimited Pop3 email accounts as well as aliases or forwarders. Access to ten premium web design templates and more than 300 standard ones will be provided for clients as well.



Aside from VPS web hosting , Compila also offers its clients a wide range of award-winning web hosting packages. A lifetime guarantee is provided for the company’s website hosting services while their VPS hosting services are backed by a thirty-day guarantee.



In order to better aid clients in choosing the right hosting package for their needs, the company offers several hosting guides in their website for free. Free software worth several hundreds of pounds will also be offered to clients. To encourage customer loyalty, Compila also offers loyalty discounts. Savings are automatically computed when clients purchase hosting packages for additional domains.



About Compila Ltd

Established in 2000, Compila Ltd. prides itself for offering value-driven services to a diverse clientele that includes private individuals, international corporations, small businesses, and institutions. Aside from being recognized as one of the few website service providers with a support staff that’s based entirely in the UK, the company is also renowned for its energy-efficient operations and with its data centre winning various awards for using energy that is 1/5th of an average facility’s consumption. Other awards won by the company include being #1 in Unix Hosting, Budget Hosting, Reseller Hosting, Windows Hosting, and Shared Hosting from the Webmost Directory Awards.



More information about the company may be obtained at http://www.compila.com/



Contact:

Harvey Raybould

Compila Ltd

Chislehurst Business Centre

1 Bromley Lane

Chislehurst

Kent

BR7 6LH

United Kingdom

sales@compila.com