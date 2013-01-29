Compila Vps Hosting - A Well Known Company Offers Value for Money

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2013 -- With the growing need of business owners to have access and control over their websites, Compila, a 12-year old company that has been the partner of numerous ventures, is offering VPS Hosting that will surely fit for their budget.



VPS or virtual private server, which is being provided by a web hosting service, is a way to separate physical servers into different virtual machines. It is one of those advanced technologies that make people’s work easier and faster.



Nowadays, it is more advisable to avail VPS hosting instead of dedicated server because it is cheaper. Most start-up businesses can’t afford expensive personalized servers and so this virtual private server is quite beneficial. With Compila, customers need not to worry because its team provides a 30 day money back guarantee.



The company has three VPS hosting packages which differ is prices and features. With these three packages, customers can choose the one that they think is best for their business. Among the packages are the Starter, Business, and Enterprise.



The VPS Starter package costs £11.99pm per month or £129.49 annually. In this package, the customer will be given a free domain name, 1 dedicated VPS CPU, and 1GB RAM. There will also be 20GB disc space as well as a maximum of 500GB bandwidth. Also included here are hardware failure replacement, server reboots, protection from spam, initial set up of server, and unlimited pop3 email accounts and forwarders.



As for the Business Package, it also provides free domain name, 2 VPS CPUs, and RAM that is 2GB is size. In addition, it offers disc space and a bandwidth limit of 40 GB and 1000GB, respectively. Like the first package, customers will get server initial set up, replacement of failing hardware, server reboots, unlimited forwarders and pop3 email accounts, and protection from spam. All that features for the price of £36.99pm monthly or £399.49 yearly.



The last one, which costs £49.99pm every month or £539.89 per year, is the Enterprise Package. Here, there will also be free domain name, 1500 GB bandwidth limit, and 60 GB disc space. Compila will also provide 2 VPS CPUs, as well as services like server initial set up and reboot, hardware replacement, protection from spam, and boundless pop3 email accounts and forwarders.



With these three choices to choose from, customers will be able to budget their money while getting the service they need. For inquiries and pieces of advice regarding the suited package, just send an email to sales@compila.com or call 0871 226 1144, and the team will be more willing to help and answer.



About Compila

Compila was established in February 2000 and since then we have helped tens of thousands of customers like you to keep their websites and email services running 24/7, 365 days a year. Our client portfolio includes everything from individuals, small businesses, charities and schools, right up to large international corporations. We also work with partner resellers that include web and graphic design agencies, SEO companies and IT consultants.



