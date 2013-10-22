Complete Auto Loans Helps Drivers Who Need Zero Down Bad Credit Car Loans Get Connected with Quality Lenders

Everett, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- The Seattle area consumer resource for bad credit auto loans helps drivers get loans across America without the typical spam! According to their recent press release, consumers are being connected to a quality lender in their area who provides zero down auto loans . The entire process can be completed from the convenience of one’s own personal computer or mobile device.



The nationwide press release says, “there's no way they are going to let bad credit history keep them from helping more consumers get a reliable car for work or school. The owner says that students are more then welcome to fill their online lending application which will literally get them approved in as little as 60 seconds.”



This is great news for people who are just looking for a convenient way to get a car loan without having to actually go visit multiple car dealerships. Here’s how the system works. A car shopper just needs to visit the Auto Loans Website and fill out their online application. Once the application has been filled out it will be matched with a lender who will be able to take care of that driver’s zero down loan needs.



Here’s a recent testimonial from a driver in Seattle, “I was looking for a car loan but decided to go online instead of shopping around with multiple lenders. I found Complete Auto Loans and was able to get matched with a lender who got me approved in about 24 hours after I applied. Thanks for your help guys!”



About Complete Auto Loans

CAL is a nationwide consumer resource for auto loans. They help drivers get approved by matching them to a dealer or finance institution that will give them the lowest interest rate possible based upon their credit score. The Loan advocate also provides useful tips and information to people who want to learn more about the car lending process. Visit their website to learn more at http://www.completeautoloans.com/ .



Media Contact

Company : Complete Auto Loans

Website : http://www.completeautoloans.com/