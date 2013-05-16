Complete Care Center Sponsors May's Posture Awareness Month

Auburn, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- Good posture is part of good health and can help prevent neck pain or back pain and even injuries. We have always historically looked down on slouching and have been encouraged to stand up straight, but desk jobs and computer screens have caused us to spend more time than ever with bad posture, shifting the center of gravity and changing the load that the muscles have to carry. Good posture is good for your health and is now recognized as an important factor in aging well.



“When the back is not properly aligned, the body's center of gravity shifts, putting more stress and load on your muscles, joints, and ligaments. Poor posture is a major cause of back and joint pain. Also when you slouch, your internal organs may be slightly compressed affecting digestion and even your ability to breathe deeply.” Says Dr. Hurst Peacock, DC of Complete Care Center in Auburn, AL



Injuries can also be a root cause of bad posture. Dr. Hurst Peacock, DC of Complete Care Center explains:



"When we have an injury, our body will move differently to avoid pain. Over time, the body will adapt. Our body will create new habits. The brain adapts and adopts new muscles and joint positions even in the absence of continued pain. We believe we are standing straight because our brain is being told by our senses that we are balanced, even though the mirror shows we are not."



He went on to explain how to achieve good posture:



"To achieve the best posture when standing, the body should maintain a straight vertical alignment from the top of the head, through the center of the body, and down to the feet. From the side, look for an imaginary straight line from the ear, shoulder, hip, knee, and ankle. When sitting, the spine and head should remain upright, while maintaining the three natural curves in the back."



Spinal shifts, vertebral misalignments and structural instability can lead to arthritic changes. They can also cause other health and/or functional problems as well. These problems are so common that back pain is the #1 disability worldwide.



Every aspect of an individual’s life affects their posture: nutrition, stress, exercise, mental development, and body fat. Posture is one of the most overlooked keys to better health. Research studies show the truth in what mothers have always known: standing up tall improves health.



May is the perfect time to celebrate a renewed commitment to health, longevity, and new habits according to Dr. Hurst Peacock, DC of Complete Care Center. In honor of National Posture Awareness month in May, Dr. Hurst Peacock, DC, of Complete Care Center in Auburn, AL, specializing in chiropractic is offering FREE professional posture assessments. Dr. Peacock will be examining the spines of children and adults using state of the art computerized spinal assessments. “I hope to examine hundreds of people in our community in an attempt to prevent unnecessary muscle imbalance, structural instability, scoliosis and other health conditions related to poor posture.” Says Dr. Peacock.



