Complete Care LLC Announces Launch of New Website

Pasco, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Complete Care Pest Control has launched its new website! On it you will find our pest-free guarantee, as well as find out many of the locations that we currently service! You can read about both our residential pest control and commercial pest control services. You will always find our sections on prevention tips and seasonal issues to help you keep everything under control! Soon, we will be launching the My Account section where you will be able to log in to your account online to pay your bills!



With the launch of our new website in the 2013 season we are offering quarterly applications from $75.00 for new customers! With this we guarantee to get rid of your ants, spiders, wasps and most other creepy critters you may have! Give us a call to learn more!



With the mild winter that we enjoyed in the Columbia Basin list last year, it has been forecasted that this year will have the bugs coming out in full force! For instance, we started receiving calls in January to take care of ants when they are not usually seen until spring!



Mr. Olsen (Marketing Manager) has said, “I hope that with the launch of our new professional website we are able to grow and earn more trust as a reputable local business. We look forward to serving our community”



If you would like to take advantage of their services, please give them a call at 509-627-8484, or send an email to info@completecareservice.com. If you want to check out their new website feel free to check it out at www.completecareservice.com and leave some feedback for them! I have been assured that they would be more than happy to field any questions regarding pest control.



About Complete Care Pest Control

Our company is based on the belief that our customers’ needs are of the utmost importance. Our entire team is committed to meeting those needs. As a result, a high percentage of our business is from repeat customers and referrals. We would welcome the opportunity to earn your trust and deliver you the best service in the industry. Our company is unique in that we actually offer many services to help our customers. For example, if you also need lawn care, window cleaning, or even pressure washing, we are the only FULL SERVICE HOME CARE BUSINESS IN THE TRI-CITIES.



For Media Contact Information

Complete Care Pest Control

5309 Buchanan Ln.

Pasco, WA 99301

509-627-8484

Info@CompleteCareService.com

www.completecareservice.com