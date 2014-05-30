Complete Hermetics Introduces Ceramic Feedthroughs

Santa Ana, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Hermetically sealed equipment is used in a variety of situations, from preserving pharmaceuticals and food to creating sustainable architecture to military and defense operations. From aerospace to communications and medicine to historical archives, hermetic seals keep our 21st-century world moving. Complete Hermetics, specialists in the airtight technology, understands that because these situations vary widely, the design of the equipment must accommodate the unique circumstances. The hermetics experts are proud to introduce ceramic feedthroughs, exclusively made to withstand the toughest conditions.



Complete Hermetics’ custom-made ceramic-to-metal feedthroughs are ideal for situations involving a harsh environment, high voltage, or extreme operating temperature. Exclusively designed with customer needs in mind, Complete Hermetics manufactures ceramic-to-metal seals and feedthroughs made from the highest quality housing materials, including titanium, aluminum silicon carbide (AlSiC), and inconel. Each electrical feedthrough, as seen at www.completehermetics.com/key-electrical-feedthroughs-7/index.html, undergoes rigorous testing to ensure excellent quality and performance. In addition to specialty equipment like the single terminal hermetic header featured at www.completehermetics.com/hermetic-headers, Complete Hermetics also specializes in vacuum viewports and brazing and soldering services. The online catalogue makes searching for the right hermetic connector, header, seal, or feedthrough a stress-free experience.



The industry’s leading source for manufacturing hermetically sealed equipment, like those found at http://www.completehermetics.com/hermetic-seals-feedthroughs/, Complete Hermetics has the premium line of products, knowledgeable team of experts, and competitive pricing to handle any client and any situation.



About Complete Hermetics

Complete Hermetics has been a leader in innovative hermetic technology for over 10 years. Based in Santa Ana, CA, Complete Hermetics manufactures a variety of equipment, including hermetic seals and feedthroughs, hermetically sealed connectors, and high vacuum viewports.



Bob Liu

Complete Hermetics

12630 Westminster Ave

Santa Ana, CA 92706

(714) 265-1238

contact@CHerms.com

www.cherms.com