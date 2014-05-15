Complete iOS 7 Jailbreak Publishes Reviews of the Top 3 iOS 7 Jailbreak Solutions

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- The iPhone is more powerful than the satellites that send and receive its signals. Extraordinarily, the full extent of that power cannot be readily released or utilized by users, because Apple software locks the phone into only being used as they see fit. To unleash the phones full power users can jailbreak their iPhone, a legal process by which they can open the device up to third party apps that can unlock its true potential. With so many services claiming to jailbreak iOS 7 users can find it difficult to decide which claims are genuine, which is why Complete iOS 7 Jailbreak has reviewed the three best services available to see which comes out on top.



The new review goes through the features, price, ease of use and speed of each jailbreaking process, including whether or not individuals can install the jailbreak from home or whether they have to send their phone away. By comparing all these factors, they can give individuals an understanding of the most reliable and easy ways to jailbreak the phone.



The website also includes helpful editorials on Cydia, the third party app space to find all the best apps online, on whether to jailbreak or unlock the iPhone and how to tell the difference between these processes, and what to do when preparing a phone to be jailbroken.



A spokesperson for CompleteiOS7Jailbreak.com explained, “We have reviewed the top three jailbreak solutions by popularity, meaning these are the most-used services by those who have already opened up the full potential of their phones. We take into account user reviews as well as our own experiences using each software, and compare the features and price so individuals can make informed consumer decisions about which use. Our articles allow them to prepare the phone to undergo the procedure correctly and how to get the most of it once it’s been completed, so they need look nowhere else for jailbreak information.”



About Complete iOS 7 Jailbreak

Mike Tutor is an Apple fanatic who has been writing about jailbreaking iPhones for 2 years now. He loves seeing people make the most of the technology they paid for. Complete iOS 7 Jailbreak is his space for comparing and contrasting the different solutions available in today’s market. For more information please visit: http://www.completeios7jailbreak.com/