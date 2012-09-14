Complete New York Precision Metal Solutions Introduced by MFGpartners.net

Buffalo, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- The Empire State could use a boost of confidence in its manufacturing community and according to the American Machine Shops Network it all starts with small and medium sized custom manufacturers providing machining and custom fabrication services at http://www.MFGpartners.net Today, the company introduced to the state of New York its latest members specializing in precision metal parts, fabricated and machined products for industries and markets across the nation and beyond.



AMSN spokesperson Christopher Massey said the marketplace now offers twice as many CNC machine shops, precision manufacturers and other vendors offering full-service CNC machining, milling & turning as well as mold making, engineering and custom fabrication at http://www.mfgpartners.net/custom-fabrication According to Massey, 12 approved members from New York have been added to the site serving businesses throughout in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Bronx, Staten Island, Albany, Buffalo, Syracuse, Yonkers, Rochester, Utica, New Rochelle, Schenectady and Mount Verson.



“MFGpartners.net is committed to growing its status further as the leading resource for businesses in the Empire State as well as all over the country in need of CNC machining, multi-axis milling & turning, close tolerance parts, fabricated components, molds and other made-to-print products manufactured in various types of metals, plastics and exotic materials,” said Massey. He added, “The marketplace has vendors capable of short & long production runs, rapid prototypes, CAD/CAM design, engineering assistance, welding, assembly, Six Sigma lean manufacturing, tooling & fixturing and virtually any other service offered by a CNC machine shop at http://www.mfgpartners.net/cnc-machine-shop”



AMSN said the site has been re-designed to enable users to more quickly submit an RFQ to U.S. machine shops at http://www.MFGpartners.net/rfq.html



About MFGpartners/AMSN

MFGpartners.net (http://www.MFGpartners.net) is owned and operated by American Machine Shops Network (AMSN). The company specializes in promoting US-based manufacturers of machined parts, fabricated components, precision products and molds. AMSN is the largest network of custom manufacturers in the USA designed to help companies, engineers and others find the most suitable vendors specializing in CNC machining, fabrication, molding, prototyping and other contract manufacturing services.



