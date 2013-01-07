Complete Office Design and Fit-Outs Available from Discount Partitions

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- Australian companies looking to design an office space need look no further than Discount Partitions.



“We are 100% Australian owned and operated, and we take real pride in that fact,” said Mr Dyer, marketing manager from Discount Partitions.



Discount Partitions have all the necessary materials to fully fit-out a new or remodeled office space.



“We can design, supply and fit work stations, drywall, partitions for offices and ceilings. Everything a company needs to have a fully functional work space, specifically designed for their needs.” Dyer continued.



To find out more visit www.discountpartitions.com or e-mail their friendly team on bestprices@dicsountpartitions.com