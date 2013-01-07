ApplenMicro

Complete Office Design and Fit-Outs Available from Discount Partitions

 

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- Australian companies looking to design an office space need look no further than Discount Partitions.

“We are 100% Australian owned and operated, and we take real pride in that fact,” said Mr Dyer, marketing manager from Discount Partitions.

Discount Partitions have all the necessary materials to fully fit-out a new or remodeled office space.

“We can design, supply and fit work stations, drywall, partitions for offices and ceilings.  Everything a company needs to have a fully functional work space, specifically designed for their needs.” Dyer continued.

To find out more visit www.discountpartitions.com or e-mail their friendly team on bestprices@dicsountpartitions.com

Source: ApplenMicro
Posted Monday, January 07, 2013 at 6:30 PM CST - Permalink

 